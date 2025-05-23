Political Tensions Rise in Bangladesh as Interim Leader Faces Pressure

Political tensions are escalating in Bangladesh as interim leader Muhammad Yunus considers stepping down if political parties cannot agree on long-awaited reforms. This situation adds to the uncertainty that followed the deadly protests of last year.

Nobel peace laureate Yunus, serving as the de-facto head of Bangladesh since August, is facing difficulties due to lack of political support. The interim leader took charge after a student uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. Nahid Islam, leader of the National Citizen Party, which emerged from the protests, highlighted Yunus's frustration over the stalled reform efforts and electoral preparations.

As public impatience grows, various political factions, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and military officials, are pushing for a clear path to elections. However, the absence of progress on reforms brings potential for further instability if Yunus resigns without establishing a solid plan for future governance in Bangladesh.

