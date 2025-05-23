Left Menu

Tom Barrack Assumes Role of Special Envoy to Syria

Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has taken on the role of special envoy to Syria. The Trump administration aims to lift sanctions on Syria to help defeat ISIS and improve future prospects for Syrians. Barrack announced this strategic shift in a post on X.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:46 IST
Tom Barrack, the United States' ambassador to Turkey, announced he has stepped into the role of special envoy to Syria amid the Trump administration's strategic move to lift sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation.

Barrack emphasized that removing sanctions would support their primary aim of ensuring ISIS's continuing defeat and provide a more promising future for the Syrian people.

Announcing the new diplomatic approach on X, Barrack stated that the cessation of sanctions aligns with U.S. policy goals in the region.

