Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA's Remarks in Madhya Pradesh

A video allegedly featuring Ambrish Sharma, BJP MLA from Lahar, making derogatory comments about opposition parties went viral. His words outraged Congress leaders, sparking calls for accountability. Sharma's remarks were deemed inappropriate for a public figure, intensifying political tensions in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A video that has gone viral on social media shows Ambrish Sharma, a BJP MLA from Lahar in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, making derogatory remarks about his political rivals in the Congress. In the video, Sharma can be heard referring to the opposition as 'dogs' and 'thieves.'

Despite the controversial comments, Sharma refrained from naming any specific parties or individuals. He issued a stern warning to what he called 'mushrooms' who, according to him, were acting above their weight. 'There are still three and a half years left. I will have you crushed and you won't even know which side you were hit from,' Sharma asserted.

The incendiary comments have drawn the ire of Congress leaders, including former Lahar MLA Dr. Govind Singh, who criticized Sharma's remarks as unbecoming of a public representative. This incident has further heightened political tensions in the region, as calls for disciplinary actions against Sharma echo across political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

