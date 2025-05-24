Sanjay Raut Speaks Out: Maharashtra Funds, Terror Politics, and India's Trust Issues with Pakistan

In a scathing address on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut voiced optimism that the Maharashtra government would secure substantial funds from the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to alleviate its fiscal woes. Held in New Delhi, the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at envisioning India's progress by 2047.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Raut expressed hopes for maximum financial support, criticizing the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing the leadership of politicizing the tragedy. He recalled similar incidents in Uri and Pulwama, condemning what he sees as hypocrisy from Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Raut further challenged the spirit of cooperative federalism, alleging misuse of central agencies against opposition figures, referencing his experience with the Enforcement Directorate. He supported Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India's foreign policy, affirming public distrust in Pakistan and questioning recent actions by Prime Minister Modi's cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)