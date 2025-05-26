FBI Launches Fresh Investigations into White House Cocaine and Supreme Court Leak

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reopened investigations into two highly publicized cases: the discovery of cocaine at the White House in 2023 and the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. Both cases have previously sparked heated debates, particularly among conservative circles.

Dan Bongino, a former rightwing podcaster now serving as the FBI's deputy director, made the announcement on social media platform X. He expressed a commitment to transparency by seeking regular updates on the progress of these probes, both of which have been repeatedly cited by rightwing commentators in political discourse.

Additionally, Bongino has committed more resources to investigating the unsolved placement of pipe bombs at major political committee headquarters in Washington, an event linked in timing to the January 6 Capitol riot. The matter remains unresolved, with no perpetrators identified publicly to date.

