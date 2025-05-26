Left Menu

FBI Launches Fresh Investigations into White House Cocaine and Supreme Court Leak

The FBI, led by Deputy Director Dan Bongino, announced new investigations into the 2023 discovery of cocaine at the White House and the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Both incidents have attracted significant political attention, especially from the American right.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reopened investigations into two highly publicized cases: the discovery of cocaine at the White House in 2023 and the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. Both cases have previously sparked heated debates, particularly among conservative circles.

Dan Bongino, a former rightwing podcaster now serving as the FBI's deputy director, made the announcement on social media platform X. He expressed a commitment to transparency by seeking regular updates on the progress of these probes, both of which have been repeatedly cited by rightwing commentators in political discourse.

Additionally, Bongino has committed more resources to investigating the unsolved placement of pipe bombs at major political committee headquarters in Washington, an event linked in timing to the January 6 Capitol riot. The matter remains unresolved, with no perpetrators identified publicly to date.

