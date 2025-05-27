King Charles III to Spotlight Canada's Sovereignty in Historic Parliament Speech
King Charles III will address the Canadian Parliament to signify support amid US annexation threats. Prime Minister Mark Carney views the speech as a demonstration of Canada's unique identity. The king's visit underscores Canada's independence, contrasting with Trump's aggressive overtures.
King Charles III is set to deliver a significant speech to the Canadian Parliament, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty amid hints of annexation by US President Donald Trump. This notable move, endorsed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, aims to showcase support for Canada's distinct identity within the Commonwealth.
In a rare occurrence, the king will read a speech prepared by Canada's government, marking only the third time a monarch has delivered such an address in Canada. Carney, a former head of the Bank of England, seeks to distinguish the nation from the US, highlighting Canada's constitutional monarchy.
Amid this monumental event, US ambassador Pete Hoekstra urged Canadians to move beyond speculations of US annexation. The royal visit, complete with ceremonial honors, signifies a strong message of Canada's autonomy before the king returns to the UK.
