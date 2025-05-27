ASEAN Leaders Unite to Safeguard Trade Amid US Tariff Concerns, Seek Ceasefire in Myanmar

Southeast Asian nations have forged a pivotal consensus to ensure bilateral trade agreements with the United States do not undercut regional economies, Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim announced Tuesday. During a significant summit in Kuala Lumpur, leaders prioritized safeguarding the collective interests of the ASEAN bloc amid global market volatility.

The meeting, occurring against the backdrop of sweeping US tariffs that threaten six Southeast Asian countries, produced a firm commitment to protect the economic vitality of the region's 650 million citizens. Anwar revealed efforts to engage the US President Donald Trump on fair trade practices that bolster --- not jeopardize --- regional economic unity.

Also on the summit's agenda was the Myanmar conflict. ASEAN leaders called for a nationwide ceasefire, building on temporary truces established after a catastrophic earthquake. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar underscored the importance of fostering dialogue to stabilize Myanmar's situation, urging all sides to engage constructively and inclusively.

