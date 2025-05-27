Left Menu

ASEAN Leaders Unite to Safeguard Trade Amid US Tariff Concerns, Seek Ceasefire in Myanmar

Southeast Asian leaders, led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reached an agreement to ensure US trade tariffs do not harm their economies during a summit in Kuala Lumpur. The meeting also addressed the Myanmar crisis, advocating for a nationwide ceasefire to promote dialogue amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeast Asian nations have forged a pivotal consensus to ensure bilateral trade agreements with the United States do not undercut regional economies, Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim announced Tuesday. During a significant summit in Kuala Lumpur, leaders prioritized safeguarding the collective interests of the ASEAN bloc amid global market volatility.

The meeting, occurring against the backdrop of sweeping US tariffs that threaten six Southeast Asian countries, produced a firm commitment to protect the economic vitality of the region's 650 million citizens. Anwar revealed efforts to engage the US President Donald Trump on fair trade practices that bolster --- not jeopardize --- regional economic unity.

Also on the summit's agenda was the Myanmar conflict. ASEAN leaders called for a nationwide ceasefire, building on temporary truces established after a catastrophic earthquake. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar underscored the importance of fostering dialogue to stabilize Myanmar's situation, urging all sides to engage constructively and inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

