Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Months of political turbulence in South Korea are reaching a climax as the nation prepares to elect a new president. This comes after the conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol was removed following his attempt to impose martial law.

Liberal Lee Jae-myung is holding a strong lead in the polls against his conservative opponent Kim Moon Soo. The winner will immediately step into a term during a period of significant national challenges, including political polarization, international trade tensions, and growing military concerns with North Korea.

Lee Jae-myung, backed by a history of overcoming adversity and a promise to bridge divisions, faces Kim Moon Soo, a former labor minister with a hardline stance on defense. As South Korea stands at a crossroads, both candidates seek to inspire confidence in their leadership amid pressing domestic and international issues.

