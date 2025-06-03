Left Menu

Dutch Political Turmoil: Geert Wilders Sparks Government Crisis

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right PVV party, has prompted a government crisis by withdrawing from the coalition. This has led to political uncertainty, with options including new elections or a minority government being considered. The political landscape remains unpredictable in the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:22 IST
Geert Wilders
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has precipitated a governmental crisis in the Netherlands, prompting widespread political uncertainty. On Tuesday, Wilders withdrew his PVV party from the existing right-wing coalition, leaving the government teetering on the brink of collapse.

With Prime Minister Dick Schoof now expected to resign, the likelihood of fresh elections looms large. Historically, such elections might not occur until mid-October. Wilders' PVV previously won the 2023 election, but current polls depict a fall in support, signaling a competitive race against the Labour/Green alliance.

The potential for a minority government exists, but opposition leaders have largely dismissed it, preferring new elections. Alternative coalition formations appear equally unlikely, as the political parties remain entrenched in their current stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

