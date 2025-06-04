Left Menu

Elon Musk Takes Aim at Trump's Tax Bill: A High-Stakes Political Clash

Elon Musk publicly criticized President Trump's tax and spending bill, labeling it a 'disgusting abomination.' His comments mark a pivot in his support for Republican policies, now threatening to unseat GOP lawmakers supporting the bill. Musk's criticism could impact future Tesla subsidies, given the legislation's potential cuts.

In a surprising political move, Elon Musk, the tech mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly denounced President Trump's key tax and spending bill. The legislation, which proposes tax cuts and a significant increase in defense and border security funding, has drawn Musk's ire for what he describes as excessive and harmful spending.

Musk, who in the past has been an ardent supporter of Trump's policies, took to his social platform X to express his dissatisfaction, calling it a 'disgusting abomination' and threatening to rally votes against Republican lawmakers who backed the bill. The legislation poses potential risks to electric vehicle subsidies, which could affect Musk's enterprises.

This growing divide between Musk and Republican lawmakers could have significant repercussions as the bill proceeds through the Senate. With notable Republican strategists noting the influence mismatch between Musk and Trump, the future of the bill — and Musk's political engagement — remains in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

