Elon Musk Takes Aim at Trump's Tax Bill: A High-Stakes Political Clash

In a surprising political move, Elon Musk, the tech mogul behind Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly denounced President Trump's key tax and spending bill. The legislation, which proposes tax cuts and a significant increase in defense and border security funding, has drawn Musk's ire for what he describes as excessive and harmful spending.

Musk, who in the past has been an ardent supporter of Trump's policies, took to his social platform X to express his dissatisfaction, calling it a 'disgusting abomination' and threatening to rally votes against Republican lawmakers who backed the bill. The legislation poses potential risks to electric vehicle subsidies, which could affect Musk's enterprises.

This growing divide between Musk and Republican lawmakers could have significant repercussions as the bill proceeds through the Senate. With notable Republican strategists noting the influence mismatch between Musk and Trump, the future of the bill — and Musk's political engagement — remains in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)