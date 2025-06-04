Left Menu

China Criticizes Macron's Remarks: Asia's Geo-Political Balance at Stake

China has criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for comparing the Ukraine and Taiwan issues and urging Asian countries to align with Europe. Beijing opposes NATO's Asia-Pacific expansion and asserts Taiwan as part of its territory, warning against mischaracterizing its stance on regional conflicts and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for drawing parallels between the Ukraine conflict and Taiwan issue and urging Asian countries to ally with Europe. Beijing's firm stance highlights its opposition to NATO's moves in the Asia-Pacific region and stresses Taiwan's status as China's territory.

Macron's speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore drew attention, raising concerns in the US and China. He called for a new alliance between Europe and Asia to prevent Asian countries from becoming 'collateral damage' amid the power struggles involving the US and China.

China emphasized the non-comparability of Taiwan and Ukraine's situations. China's Foreign Ministry reiterated the stability of the South China Sea and strongly opposed any developments leading to NATO's expansion into Asia-Pacific, stressing regional stability and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

