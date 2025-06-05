Political Tensions Rise as Punjab CM Criticizes BJP's 'Sindoor Politics'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sparked a political storm by criticizing the BJP for what he describes as the politicization of the armed forces. Mann accused the BJP of using military achievements for electoral gains and suggested that the traditions of the armed forces should remain separated from political expediency. The chief minister emphasized the importance of respecting the apolitical nature of India's military, underscoring his point with a reference to former prime ministers avoiding military garb for political purposes.

The BJP, in response, condemned Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark as disrespectful, particularly to those affected by the Pahalgam attack, demanding an apology. The controversy escalated with Mann's critique of the BJP's use of 'sindoor' as a campaigning tool, hinting at a fabricated scheme and questioning if it matched their 'one nation, one husband' agenda. Mann's remarks have not only intensified political rivalries but have also drawn public attention to the ongoing debate over the boundaries between national service and politics.

Mann didn't stop at the BJP; he also launched an attack on the Akali Dal, highlighting issues such as gangster proliferation and drug infiltration during its tenure. He accused them of neglecting educational progress, handing infrastructure to private firms, and disrespecting religious traditions. Mann's statements came amid defections from Congress to AAP, hinting at shifts in Punjab's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)