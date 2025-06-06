Bangladesh Sets Date for 2026 Elections Amid Political Turmoil
Bangladesh's de facto premier, Muhammad Yunus, announced that national elections will be held in early April 2026 following student-led unrest and protests. The interim government, led by Yunus, faces dissatisfaction due to economic issues and political tensions. Opposition groups demand earlier elections, warning of potential instability.
Bangladesh is set to hold national elections in the first half of April 2026, as announced by de facto premier Muhammad Yunus. The announcement comes after widespread unrest led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.
Yunus, governing since August, is facing rising discontent marked by recent protests over wage demands and the controversial dismissal of public servants without due process. Despite these pressures, Yunus reaffirmed that the election roadmap will be provided in due course, although he has no plans to run for office.
Opposition groups, notably the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been pressing for earlier elections, citing strong public dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, the Awami League, Hasina's party, finds itself sidelined, banned from participating in upcoming polls due to security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
