Amit Shah's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit: Bolstering BJP Ahead of 2026 Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu aims to strengthen BJP's position ahead of the 2026 state elections. This visit follows internal conflicts within BJP's alliances and the DMK's criticism of the central government. Shah is determined to unify BJP allies and address upcoming electoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:32 IST
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and prominent BJP leader, made a significant trip to Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. This marks his second critical visit to the state in two months, underscoring efforts to galvanize party support ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

This visit is notably timed just a week following the ruling DMK's pivotal general council meeting, where resolutions condemning the central government were passed. Additionally, there's ongoing unrest within BJP's alliances, specifically involving leadership disputes in the PMK and dissatisfaction from the DMDK over unfulfilled promises of a Rajya Sabha seat.

BJP's concerted efforts are set to focus on consolidating support. State Vice President M Chakravarthy emphasized that internal disputes won't hinder BJP's election prospects, predicting a strong front to defeat DMK. Shah's itinerary includes engaging with local leadership and party cadres to strengthen the party's foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

