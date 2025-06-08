Controversy Over Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

Allegations of electoral malpractice in the forthcoming 2024 Maharashtra elections have surfaced as senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala charges the BJP with 'match-fixing'.

Chennithala argues that the BJP, by responding to questions meant for the Election Commission, confirms doubts about election integrity.

He highlighted instances of alleged voter manipulation, including changes in voter lists and a significant discrepancy in voting outcomes, asserting that these actions undermine democratic values in Maharashtra.