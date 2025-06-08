Controversy Over Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses the BJP of 'match-fixing' in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, alleging electoral fraud and manipulation. This has resulted in questions about the integrity of the democratic process and the involvement of the Election Commission in such activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Allegations of electoral malpractice in the forthcoming 2024 Maharashtra elections have surfaced as senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala charges the BJP with 'match-fixing'.
Chennithala argues that the BJP, by responding to questions meant for the Election Commission, confirms doubts about election integrity.
He highlighted instances of alleged voter manipulation, including changes in voter lists and a significant discrepancy in voting outcomes, asserting that these actions undermine democratic values in Maharashtra.
Advertisement