Emotional Farewell: Jayant Patil Hints at Departure as NCP Maharashtra President
Jayant Patil, NCP (SP) Maharashtra president, hinted at stepping down during an event in Pune attended by party chief Sharad Pawar. His announcement triggered an emotional reaction from party workers who urged him to remain. Patil emphasized the need for new faces in the party, highlighting internal changes after the July 2023 split.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:54 IST
- India
Jayant Patil, serving as the NCP (SP) Maharashtra president, hinted at his potential resignation during the party's 26th foundation day event in Pune, which saw the attendance of NCP founder Sharad Pawar.
Patil stressed the necessity for the party to bring in new faces, acknowledging the opportunities provided to him by Pawar over the years. His announcement evoked an emotional outcry from party members who urged him to stay on.
The backdrop to Patil's announcement is the recent split within the party in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar aligned with the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition, leading to factions within the NCP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
