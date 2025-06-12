Travel Ban Ripples: Impact on Arab American Voters in Michigan

In a move echoing his first term's controversial actions, former President Donald Trump's new travel ban has stirred discontent among Arab American voters in Michigan, an essential state in the electoral calculus.

Particularly shocking to Yemeni Americans in Dearborn, Trump's latest mandate restricts entry for citizens from 12 countries, most in Africa and the Middle East.

This action further strains the relationship between Arab American communities and both major political parties, especially amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and its impacts on US foreign policy perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)