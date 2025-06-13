Pakistan Decries Israeli Strikes on Iran: A Call for International Accountability
Pakistan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran's capital, considering them unjustified. The strikes targeted Iran's nuclear program, killing key figures. Pakistan urged the international community to uphold international law and stop these aggressive actions that threaten regional and global stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Friday, Pakistan strongly condemned Israel's airstrikes on Iran, labeling them as 'unjustified.' The strikes, which targeted Iran's capital and nuclear program, resulted in the deaths of key military and scientific personnel.
The Pakistan Foreign Office issued a statement asserting that these actions violated Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and contravened the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan emphasized Iran's right to self-defense.
Pakistan, which does not recognize Israel, expressed solidarity with Iran and called on the international community to halt Israel's actions and hold it accountable. The strikes pose a grave threat to regional and global peace and security, according to Pakistan's stance.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Israel
- Iran
- UN Charter
- nuclear
- strikes
- sovereignty
- solidarity
- self-defense
- international law
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Gukesh Strikes Back on 19th Birthday Defeating Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess
Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs
Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: A Game-Changer for International Trade
From Terror Strikes to Economic Growth: India's Multifaceted Focus