Togo Suspends French News Outlets Amid Rising Tensions

Togo has temporarily halted broadcasts of RFI and France 24, citing biased reporting. The suspension, lasting three months, occurs amid growing tension between President Faure Gnassingbe and opposition parties. Both outlets are accused of airing misleading content amid protests against constitutional changes enhancing Gnassingbe's power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 17-06-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 01:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Togo

Togo's communications authority has announced a three-month suspension of broadcasts by French state-funded news outlets RFI and France 24, citing issues of partiality and inaccuracy. The decision comes amidst escalating tensions between President Faure Gnassingbe and opposition factions.

In May, Gnassingbe secured the position of President of the Council of Ministers, a role without a fixed term limit. Opposition parties have criticized this development as a 'constitutional coup,' fearing it could indefinitely extend Gnassingbe's rule.

Accusing the outlets of disseminating misleading content, particularly regarding protests against the constitutional changes, Togo's communications authority justified the suspension. In response, RFI and France 24 insisted on their commitment to journalistic integrity and expressed readiness to resolve any misunderstandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

