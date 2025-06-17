Indians Urged to Evacuate Tehran Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

In response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals to vacate the city for their safety. The situation has been deemed critical as strikes between the two nations have intensified.

Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin are urged to leave Tehran using personal resources if possible. Emergency contact numbers have been provided by both the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, while a 24/7 emergency helpline has been established.

As part of precautionary measures, locals and expatriates are advised to stay vigilant, observe safety protocols, and remain updated through the Embassy's social media channels. The ongoing conflict underscores a pressing concern for the safety of over 10 million residents in Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)