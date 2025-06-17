Indians Urged to Evacuate Tehran Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict
As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals to evacuate the city and relocate to safer areas. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi has established a control room, and emergency helplines have been set up for assistance.
- Country:
- Iran
In response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals to vacate the city for their safety. The situation has been deemed critical as strikes between the two nations have intensified.
Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin are urged to leave Tehran using personal resources if possible. Emergency contact numbers have been provided by both the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, while a 24/7 emergency helpline has been established.
As part of precautionary measures, locals and expatriates are advised to stay vigilant, observe safety protocols, and remain updated through the Embassy's social media channels. The ongoing conflict underscores a pressing concern for the safety of over 10 million residents in Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Tehran
- Iran
- Israel
- conflict
- evacuation
- Embassy
- emergency
- control room
- danger
ALSO READ
Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains
Tense Standoff: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Intensified Conflict
Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather
Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos
India's Message of Peace to Malaysia: A Call for Economic Growth Over Conflict