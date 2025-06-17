Left Menu

Indians Urged to Evacuate Tehran Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised Indian nationals to evacuate the city and relocate to safer areas. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi has established a control room, and emergency helplines have been set up for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:01 IST
Indians Urged to Evacuate Tehran Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals to vacate the city for their safety. The situation has been deemed critical as strikes between the two nations have intensified.

Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin are urged to leave Tehran using personal resources if possible. Emergency contact numbers have been provided by both the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, while a 24/7 emergency helpline has been established.

As part of precautionary measures, locals and expatriates are advised to stay vigilant, observe safety protocols, and remain updated through the Embassy's social media channels. The ongoing conflict underscores a pressing concern for the safety of over 10 million residents in Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025