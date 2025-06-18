Kim Jong Un and Sergei Shoigu Discuss Strategic Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in strategic talks with Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Pyongyang on Tuesday. The interaction, reported by state media KCNA on Wednesday, focused on cooperation in Russia's 'special military operation' in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border.

The meeting highlighted plans to honor the 'heroic feats' of North Korean soldiers who participated in operations within the Kursk region, a zone breached by Ukrainian forces last year. Russian media corroborated these discussions, further underlining the North Korean involvement in the collaboration.

Furthermore, Shoigu announced that North Korea will dispatch thousands of military construction workers and sappers to assist in the reconstruction of the area after the Ukrainian incursion, which North Korean troops helped to counter earlier this year. This conversation occurred almost two weeks after Shoigu's previous meeting with the North Korean leader on June 4.

