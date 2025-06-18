Left Menu

Slovakia's Political Turmoil Over Ukraine Aid Investigations

Slovak authorities pursued former officials, including a past defence minister, over military aid to Ukraine. The European Public Prosecutor's Office initiated the probe, linked to alleged procedural errors in ammunition purchases. Current government shifts policy towards Russia, complicating Slovakia's international stance as tensions with NATO rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:24 IST
Slovakia's political scene is embroiled in controversy as police sought to detain former officials over investigations relating to military aid provided to Ukraine. This probe, initiated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office, focuses on procedural lapses regarding ammunition donations under the previous government.

Former Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad, currently vacationing abroad, was among those targeted for detention, though he denied any wrongdoing. The current government under Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone significant policy changes, halting military aid to Ukraine and fostering closer ties with Russia.

The situation underscores Slovakia's shifting international position, particularly amidst growing tension with NATO over its expenditure plans. Fico has openly criticized EU policy towards Ukraine, arguing that continued arms support prolongs the conflict with Russia.

