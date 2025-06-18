Slovakia's political scene is embroiled in controversy as police sought to detain former officials over investigations relating to military aid provided to Ukraine. This probe, initiated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office, focuses on procedural lapses regarding ammunition donations under the previous government.

Former Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad, currently vacationing abroad, was among those targeted for detention, though he denied any wrongdoing. The current government under Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone significant policy changes, halting military aid to Ukraine and fostering closer ties with Russia.

The situation underscores Slovakia's shifting international position, particularly amidst growing tension with NATO over its expenditure plans. Fico has openly criticized EU policy towards Ukraine, arguing that continued arms support prolongs the conflict with Russia.

