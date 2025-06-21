Tragedy Strikes in Santa Catarina: Hot-Air Balloon Crash Claims Lives

A devastating hot-air balloon crash has claimed the lives of at least eight individuals in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The accident involved an estimated 22 passengers, highlighting potential safety issues in the industry.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the southern state of Brazil, Santa Catarina, as confirmed by Governor Jorginho Mello. The governor released the information on Saturday morning via a post on the social media platform X.

This tragedy is prompting a discussion on the regulations and safety measures associated with hot-air ballooning in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)