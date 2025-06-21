Tragedy Strikes in Santa Catarina: Hot-Air Balloon Crash Claims Lives
A tragic hot-air balloon crash in Santa Catarina, Brazil, resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, according to the state governor. The incident involved around 22 individuals and has drawn attention to safety concerns related to hot-air ballooning.
The unfortunate incident occurred in the southern state of Brazil, Santa Catarina, as confirmed by Governor Jorginho Mello. The governor released the information on Saturday morning via a post on the social media platform X.
This tragedy is prompting a discussion on the regulations and safety measures associated with hot-air ballooning in Brazil.
