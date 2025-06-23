Left Menu

Strategic Victory: Inside Operation Sindoor's Success

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma assessed the readiness of the Jammu-based White Knight Air Defence Brigade, acknowledging their pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, which countered threats from Pakistan. The Indian forces conducted successful missile strikes on terror sites in a swift retaliation, showcasing their multi-layered defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-chief, inspected the White Knight Air Defence Brigade's operational readiness in Jammu. This brigade was instrumental in neutralizing Pakistani missiles and drones during Operation Sindoor last month.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma praised the formation's quick and accurate response, emphasizing that it underscores the strength of their multi-layered defense strategy. Operation Sindoor involved Indian forces executing missile strikes against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes occurred on May 6 and 7, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, and continued hostilities between the countries until May 10, when a resolution was reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

