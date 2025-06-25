Trump Weighs More Patriot Missile Aid for Ukraine Amid Rising Russian Tensions
In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump considered providing more Patriot missiles to Ukraine to counter Russian strikes. Trump spoke of possibly increasing military aid, while Zelenskiy expressed willingness to purchase the equipment if donations were not possible.
During a recent NATO summit in The Hague, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated potential support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression by considering the supply of additional Patriot missiles. The discussion followed a 50-minute meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where both leaders highlighted the complexity of the ongoing conflict.
Trump, emphasizing the challenge of acquiring such defense systems, expressed his administration's aim to provide them to Ukraine. Although details remained ambiguous, the conversation suggested increased military aid could be forthcoming. Ukraine's willingness to purchase these systems highlights its urgent need for defense reinforcement.
Zelenskiy, expressing readiness to bolster Ukraine's defenses alongside American manufacturers, considered this engagement with Trump a substantive step. The interaction also noted the general direction of U.S. policy toward Ukraine amid the longstanding concerns about Russian influence and aggression in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
