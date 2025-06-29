Left Menu

Owaisi's AIMIM Aims for Bihar Alliance, Challenges Bihar's Electoral Roll Revisions

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi is in discussions with Mahagathbandhan for a Bihar elections alliance, while opposing the Election Commission's recent voter roll revisions, fearing it could disenfranchise poor voters.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi announced ongoing discussions with Mahagathbandhan leaders for a potential alliance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, seeking to oust the NDA from power.

Owaisi voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's "Special Intensive Revision" of Bihar electoral rolls, citing concerns about disenfranchising impoverished voters. He demanded an explanation from the Commission, questioning the impact on the upcoming polls.

Highlighting potential discrepancies in voter rolls, Owaisi criticized the expedited revision process's feasibility, emphasizing inadequate Booth Level Officer training and warning of possible disenfranchisement and loss of livelihood for Bihar's vast electorate.

