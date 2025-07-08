US Lifts Terror Designation on Syria Amid New Leadership

In a significant geopolitical shift, the Trump administration has decided to lift the terrorism designation from a group led by Syria's current president, signaling enhanced engagement with the nation's transitional government. This development follows the ousting of former leader Bashar Assad last year and is part of ongoing US efforts to foster stability in Syria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement, effective Tuesday, appreciates the positive strides by President Ahmad al-Sharaa's government. Although initially discussed on June 23, the decision was made public only after notice in the Federal Register. It arrives as the US eases restrictions previously enforced during Assad's era, seeking to end Syria's isolation.

President Donald Trump elaborated on the decision before a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing cautious optimism for Syria's new leadership. Sanctions remain on Assad and his associates, underscoring continued vigilance on human rights and security concerns. However, Trump's latest executive order aligns with his vision for a stable Syria, encouraging prospects for peace.

