Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Gunfire Breaks Out Amidst Telangana Tensions

Tensions flared in Telangana as a personal security officer for suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna opened fire during a protest by Telangana Jagruthi activists. The confrontation arose after alleged derogatory comments by Mallanna towards BRS MLC K Kavitha. Both sides suffered injuries, leading to police intervention and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:39 IST
Political Turmoil: Gunfire Breaks Out Amidst Telangana Tensions
Mallanna
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a security officer for suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna resorted to firing shots in the air to disperse protesters in Medipally, Telangana. The protest was sparked by Telangana Jagruthi activists, who alleged derogatory remarks made by Mallanna against BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The incident escalated when around 30 activists stormed Mallanna's office, leading to a violent clash that resulted in injuries on both sides. The confrontation intensified, prompting the personal security officer to fire six rounds, according to local police reports.

The conflict has political ramifications, with Mallanna accusing Kavitha of instigating the violence. Meanwhile, Kavitha denied any wrongdoing and called for legal action against Mallanna for his alleged offensive comments. Investigations by law enforcement are underway as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025