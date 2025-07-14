Political Turmoil: Gunfire Breaks Out Amidst Telangana Tensions
Tensions flared in Telangana as a personal security officer for suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna opened fire during a protest by Telangana Jagruthi activists. The confrontation arose after alleged derogatory comments by Mallanna towards BRS MLC K Kavitha. Both sides suffered injuries, leading to police intervention and investigations.
In a dramatic turn of events, a security officer for suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna resorted to firing shots in the air to disperse protesters in Medipally, Telangana. The protest was sparked by Telangana Jagruthi activists, who alleged derogatory remarks made by Mallanna against BRS MLC K Kavitha.
The incident escalated when around 30 activists stormed Mallanna's office, leading to a violent clash that resulted in injuries on both sides. The confrontation intensified, prompting the personal security officer to fire six rounds, according to local police reports.
The conflict has political ramifications, with Mallanna accusing Kavitha of instigating the violence. Meanwhile, Kavitha denied any wrongdoing and called for legal action against Mallanna for his alleged offensive comments. Investigations by law enforcement are underway as tensions continue to simmer in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
