Political Turmoil: Gunfire Breaks Out Amidst Telangana Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, a security officer for suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna resorted to firing shots in the air to disperse protesters in Medipally, Telangana. The protest was sparked by Telangana Jagruthi activists, who alleged derogatory remarks made by Mallanna against BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The incident escalated when around 30 activists stormed Mallanna's office, leading to a violent clash that resulted in injuries on both sides. The confrontation intensified, prompting the personal security officer to fire six rounds, according to local police reports.

The conflict has political ramifications, with Mallanna accusing Kavitha of instigating the violence. Meanwhile, Kavitha denied any wrongdoing and called for legal action against Mallanna for his alleged offensive comments. Investigations by law enforcement are underway as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)