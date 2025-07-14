Trump Sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. While not specifying the quantity, Trump confirmed the decision during a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:13 IST
In a significant defense move, President Donald Trump has declared intentions to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles. The announcement, made on Sunday, signals a potential shift in U.S. military support to the region.
Although Trump refrained from detailing the number of missiles to be provided, the decision was confirmed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, during a discussion with reporters.
This move could have implications for U.S.-Ukraine relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.
