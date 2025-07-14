The Kremlin has drawn attention to the consistent U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine, following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about providing Patriot air defense missiles. Despite not specifying the number, Trump stated that Europe would reimburse some costs, a claim met with skepticism by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

According to Axios, Trump is poised to unveil a new initiative to supply Ukraine with offensive weaponry, marking a significant policy shift. The move signals a strategic realignment in U.S. military support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Moscow has also remarked on Kyiv's apparent reluctance to engage in peace talks, with Peskov noting Russia's preparedness for such discussions pending Ukraine's response. This development underscores the complexity of diplomatic efforts in the region.

