Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Strategic Arms Deals Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with a U.S. envoy on Monday to discuss augmenting weapons production and arms purchases, following President Donald Trump's decision to supply Patriot air defense missiles to Kyiv.

In a significant policy shift, Trump is expected to propose new plans to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons, signaling his growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over unfulfilled ceasefire agreements in the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, focusing on air defense, had fruitful discussions with Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, on advancing peace efforts and boosting defense collaborations. Concurrently, Zelenskiy initiated changes in government leadership aiming to strengthen Ukraine's economy and domestic arms production.

