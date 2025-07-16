Left Menu

Mexican-Canadian Alliance: Strengthening Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have agreed to bolster trade collaboration as U.S. tariffs loom. The leaders plan to uphold the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement and strategize negotiations with the Trump administration. Business leaders, including Carlos Slim, were consulted on investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:20 IST
Mexican-Canadian Alliance: Strengthening Trade Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday that she and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have resolved to enhance trade ties amid potential tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, set to be enforced from August 1.

During her daily morning press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of respecting the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement, reflecting on shared experiences regarding communications from President Trump, who has recently threatened tariffs on various trade partners.

Further discussions touched upon strategies for negotiations with the Trump administration, as well as trade talks involving prominent business figures like Carlos Slim. Sheinbaum encouraged investments in the U.S. to leverage in upcoming negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025