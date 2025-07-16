Mexican-Canadian Alliance: Strengthening Trade Amid Tariff Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Wednesday that she and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have resolved to enhance trade ties amid potential tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, set to be enforced from August 1.

During her daily morning press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of respecting the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement, reflecting on shared experiences regarding communications from President Trump, who has recently threatened tariffs on various trade partners.

Further discussions touched upon strategies for negotiations with the Trump administration, as well as trade talks involving prominent business figures like Carlos Slim. Sheinbaum encouraged investments in the U.S. to leverage in upcoming negotiations.

