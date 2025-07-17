Left Menu

Romania's Harsher Penalties on Antisemitism: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Romania's top court dismissed President Nicusor Dan's challenge against a bill toughening punishments for antisemitism and hate speech, as the far right gains influence. The legislation enforces stricter penalties, especially for social media offences, but risks arbitrary interpretation due to undefined terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a significant legal decision, Romania's highest court rejected a challenge by President Nicusor Dan aimed at blocking a new law that enacts tougher penalties for hate speech and antisemitism. This ruling follows a contentious election period marked by rising far-right sentiments.

Parliament had updated the legislation in June, introducing prison sentences for promoting antisemitism and xenophobia, particularly on social media. However, President Dan raised concerns over the bill's vague definitions, which he argued could lead to arbitrary judicial interpretations.

Despite these objections, the court's unanimous ruling stands, aligning with reports from the Elie Wiesel National Institute that highlighted a spike in hate speech during elections. This backdrop of antisemitic history, coupled with recent accusations of foreign interference, underscores Romania's ongoing struggle with extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

