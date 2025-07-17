Romania's Harsher Penalties on Antisemitism: A Legal Battle Unfolds
Romania's top court dismissed President Nicusor Dan's challenge against a bill toughening punishments for antisemitism and hate speech, as the far right gains influence. The legislation enforces stricter penalties, especially for social media offences, but risks arbitrary interpretation due to undefined terms.
In a significant legal decision, Romania's highest court rejected a challenge by President Nicusor Dan aimed at blocking a new law that enacts tougher penalties for hate speech and antisemitism. This ruling follows a contentious election period marked by rising far-right sentiments.
Parliament had updated the legislation in June, introducing prison sentences for promoting antisemitism and xenophobia, particularly on social media. However, President Dan raised concerns over the bill's vague definitions, which he argued could lead to arbitrary judicial interpretations.
Despite these objections, the court's unanimous ruling stands, aligning with reports from the Elie Wiesel National Institute that highlighted a spike in hate speech during elections. This backdrop of antisemitic history, coupled with recent accusations of foreign interference, underscores Romania's ongoing struggle with extremist ideologies.
