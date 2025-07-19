Jammu and Kashmir Governor Highlights Indus Water Treaty Implications
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the economic impact of halting the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. He stresses that water and blood cannot coexist, and highlights India's stance against terrorism. The Governor looks forward to a terrorism-free Kashmir and acknowledges international actions against terrorist organizations.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated the implications of the Indus Water Treaty suspension, indicating it would have long-term economic impacts on Pakistan. During a book release event, he emphasized that 'blood and water cannot go along,' referencing India's definitive stance against Pakistan-backed terrorism.
In his remarks, Sinha paid tribute to victims of recent terrorist attacks, noting the launch of Operation Sindoor. He reminded the audience that Prime Minister Modi's decision to suspend the treaty was a necessary step in curbing cross-border terrorism, highlighting the substantial dependency of Pakistan's agriculture on the treaty.
The Governor assured continued efforts to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, affirming any terrorist act will be treated as an act of war against India. Sinha highlighted the support from common Kashmiris against terrorism and acknowledged the USA's designation of TRF as a terrorist organization.
