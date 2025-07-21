Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: The Stalemate in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Amid ongoing tensions, Russia expresses openness to renewed peace talks with Ukraine, but significant obstacles persist as both countries remain in stark opposition. Previous negotiations resulted in prisoner exchanges without achieving a ceasefire or conflict resolution, despite Ukraine's intent to accelerate talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:50 IST
Diplomatic Deadlock: The Stalemate in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed support for a new round of peace negotiations with Ukraine, despite acknowledging that the two nations' stands are currently poles apart. Kremlin officials cited substantial diplomatic efforts as essential to overcome these differences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced over the weekend that Kyiv had extended an offer to Moscow for another round of peace talks, intending to accelerate efforts towards a ceasefire.

Earlier negotiations held in Istanbul in May and June led to exchanges of thousands of prisoners of war and deceased soldiers. Nonetheless, the discussions have yet to yield significant progress toward a ceasefire or ending the conflict that has persisted for nearly three and a half years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025