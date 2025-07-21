Diplomatic Deadlock: The Stalemate in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin has expressed support for a new round of peace negotiations with Ukraine, despite acknowledging that the two nations' stands are currently poles apart. Kremlin officials cited substantial diplomatic efforts as essential to overcome these differences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced over the weekend that Kyiv had extended an offer to Moscow for another round of peace talks, intending to accelerate efforts towards a ceasefire.

Earlier negotiations held in Istanbul in May and June led to exchanges of thousands of prisoners of war and deceased soldiers. Nonetheless, the discussions have yet to yield significant progress toward a ceasefire or ending the conflict that has persisted for nearly three and a half years.

(With inputs from agencies.)