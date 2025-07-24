In Ukraine, a fresh wave of youth-led protests is challenging President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration over recent measures perceived as undermining anti-corruption efforts.

Ukrainians like Polina Morhun and Alik Vovkotrub are driving the demonstrations, fueled by a desire to preserve the reforms born from the 2014 Maidan revolution. Their protests at the office of President Zelenskiy have a festival-like atmosphere, yet carry an undertone of serious anger over rights and sovereignty.

Despite the continuity of martial law, which technically bans mass protests, these young activists are undeterred, seeking to ensure that Ukraine's future aligns more closely with Western standards and is free from undue Russian influence. Zelenskiy has already indicated he will propose new laws to safeguard the contested agencies, likely influenced by the visible discontent among the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)