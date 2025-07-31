Left Menu

Iranian President's Diplomatic Mission to Pakistan: A New Era of Bilateral Relations

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Pakistan to discuss enhancing bilateral ties. The visit will include meetings with top Pakistani officials and focus on regional issues like the Iran-Israel conflict. Expanding cross-border cooperation and trade is also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:36 IST
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is preparing for a pivotal two-day visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. The visit comes at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will include high-level discussions on multifaceted cooperation.

Pezeshkian's agenda encompasses meetings with Pakistan's top civil and military authorities, including a session with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Sharif, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Another significant aspect of the dialogue will be addressing recent regional tensions, notably the Iran-Israel conflict and the broader South Asian security dynamics.

Discussions are also expected to touch on expanding the existing trade relationship beyond the current USD 3 billion. As Pakistan recently declared its support for Iran in the regional conflict, this visit marks an opportunity to solidify alliances across political, economic, and cultural fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

