Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: A High-Stakes Diplomatic Showdown

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Friday in Alaska for a crucial summit. This face-to-face encounter could influence the ongoing war in Ukraine and shape European security dynamics.

For Trump, the summit presents an opportunity to demonstrate his prowess in diplomacy and conflict resolution. His supporters view him as a formidable negotiator capable of ending the war swiftly. Conversely, Putin sees this meeting as a chance to solidify Russia's achievements, prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, and draw Ukraine back into Moscow's influence.

Despite the potential for success, the summit's outcome is uncertain. Trump risks legitimizing Putin's actions by hosting him in the US, and the absence of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy challenges the West's stance of involving Ukraine in related decisions. Furthermore, Trump faces skepticism over any deal that might involve territorial concessions, raising doubts about the summit's potential benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)