Trump's Unyielding Stance: No Ukraine Deal Yet

US President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders following a recent summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, according to the White House.

Although the summit with Putin involved red-carpet treatment, Trump did not achieve a conclusive agreement to end Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump remarked that 'there's no deal until there's a deal,' despite Putin's claims of reaching an 'understanding' on Ukraine, cautioning Europe against disrupting the initial progress. In an interview prior to departing Alaska, Trump emphasized that Zelenskyy may need to take initiative, but additional involvement from European nations is anticipated. On his return flight to Washington, Trump refrained from speaking with reporters, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted his call with NATO leaders post-discussion with Zelenskyy.

As of Saturday, neither Zelenskyy nor European leaders had commented on the situation.