Left Menu

Trump's Unyielding Stance: No Ukraine Deal Yet

US President Donald Trump conversed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Despite the meeting, Trump did not secure a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine. He suggested further steps might involve Zelenskyy and European nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:28 IST
Trump's Unyielding Stance: No Ukraine Deal Yet
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders following a recent summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, according to the White House.

Although the summit with Putin involved red-carpet treatment, Trump did not achieve a conclusive agreement to end Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump remarked that 'there's no deal until there's a deal,' despite Putin's claims of reaching an 'understanding' on Ukraine, cautioning Europe against disrupting the initial progress. In an interview prior to departing Alaska, Trump emphasized that Zelenskyy may need to take initiative, but additional involvement from European nations is anticipated. On his return flight to Washington, Trump refrained from speaking with reporters, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted his call with NATO leaders post-discussion with Zelenskyy.

As of Saturday, neither Zelenskyy nor European leaders had commented on the situation.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025