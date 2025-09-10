Left Menu

Cross-Voting Allegations Stir Controversy Post Vice Presidential Election Victory

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari refrains from commenting on alleged cross-voting in the Vice Presidential election, urging opposition parties to review the situation. Joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy garnered 40% of votes. Manish Tewari calls for systematic investigation as NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan wins with 452 preference votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST
Cross-Voting Allegations Stir Controversy Post Vice Presidential Election Victory
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Vice Presidential election, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari withheld comments on alleged cross-voting among the INDIA bloc MPs. This comes as opposition parties indicate a need for introspection after B Sudershan Reddy, their joint candidate, secured 40% of the vote, an increase of 14% from the last election.

Tiwari extended congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, for his victory while highlighting a rise in opposition vote share. Tiwari remarked on potential cross-voting, expressing that it's inappropriate but stopped short of confirming its occurrence. He emphasized that a thorough party review is necessary before making an official statement.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded a meticulous investigation into cross-voting claims, emphasizing the severity of such actions if true. His statement followed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's insinuation that INDIA bloc MPs voted with 'conscience' for the NDA candidate, asserting that the NDA and its allies remain united following Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th Vice President of India.

TRENDING

1
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
2
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India
3
NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

 Czechia
4
Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025