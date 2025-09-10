Cross-Voting Allegations Stir Controversy Post Vice Presidential Election Victory

In the aftermath of the Vice Presidential election, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari withheld comments on alleged cross-voting among the INDIA bloc MPs. This comes as opposition parties indicate a need for introspection after B Sudershan Reddy, their joint candidate, secured 40% of the vote, an increase of 14% from the last election.

Tiwari extended congratulations to CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, for his victory while highlighting a rise in opposition vote share. Tiwari remarked on potential cross-voting, expressing that it's inappropriate but stopped short of confirming its occurrence. He emphasized that a thorough party review is necessary before making an official statement.

Simultaneously, Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded a meticulous investigation into cross-voting claims, emphasizing the severity of such actions if true. His statement followed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's insinuation that INDIA bloc MPs voted with 'conscience' for the NDA candidate, asserting that the NDA and its allies remain united following Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th Vice President of India.