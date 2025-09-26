India Refutes NATO Chief's Claims on Modi-Putin Call

India swiftly rejected claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding an alleged conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The claim suggested that Modi sought clarity on Russia's Ukraine strategy due to U.S. tariffs impacting India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled Rutte's remarks as 'entirely baseless' and 'factually incorrect.' He stressed that Modi never engaged with Putin in the manner described by Rutte.

Jaiswal urged NATO to maintain responsibility and accuracy in public statements, asserting that India's energy imports are aimed at ensuring consumer affordability and national economic security.