India Refutes NATO Chief's Claims on Modi-Putin Call

India has dismissed as baseless NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's remarks that PM Narendra Modi contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin over tariffs impacting Russia. India's External Affairs Ministry emphasized that no such conversation took place and urged NATO to ensure accuracy in statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India swiftly rejected claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding an alleged conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The claim suggested that Modi sought clarity on Russia's Ukraine strategy due to U.S. tariffs impacting India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled Rutte's remarks as 'entirely baseless' and 'factually incorrect.' He stressed that Modi never engaged with Putin in the manner described by Rutte.

Jaiswal urged NATO to maintain responsibility and accuracy in public statements, asserting that India's energy imports are aimed at ensuring consumer affordability and national economic security.

