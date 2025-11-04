Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over 'Fake Degree' Allegation

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a fake degree, attributing this to Modi's alleged lack of respect for education. During a rally in Bihar, Gandhi emphasized Nalanda's historical significance and vowed the INDIA bloc would establish a new learning center there if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over 'Fake Degree' Allegation
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of holding a 'fake degree,' which Gandhi claims is the reason for the latter's alleged indifference towards education.

Addressing election rallies in Bihar on the final campaign day for the first phase of assembly polls, Gandhi emphasized Modi's lack of appreciation for historical centers of learning, like ancient Nalanda University.

Gandhi further declared that if the INDIA bloc assumes power, they intend to establish a new center for higher education in Nalanda, reflecting the university's prestigious past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025