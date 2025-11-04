Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over 'Fake Degree' Allegation

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of holding a 'fake degree,' which Gandhi claims is the reason for the latter's alleged indifference towards education.

Addressing election rallies in Bihar on the final campaign day for the first phase of assembly polls, Gandhi emphasized Modi's lack of appreciation for historical centers of learning, like ancient Nalanda University.

Gandhi further declared that if the INDIA bloc assumes power, they intend to establish a new center for higher education in Nalanda, reflecting the university's prestigious past.

(With inputs from agencies.)