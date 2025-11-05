Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Opponents in Bihar Rally

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes INDIA bloc's Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad in a Bihar rally, alleging they represent the Babur-Aurangzeb legacy. He promotes Prime Minister Modi's ideals and condemns AIMIM's Owaisi, while slamming Rahul Gandhi's comments on military caste representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held in Bihar's poll-bound West Champaran district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drew stark comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc's Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad. Sarma, a senior leader of the BJP, claimed Modi epitomizes the virtues of Lord Ram, while accusing Yadav and Prasad of following the 'Babur-Aurangzeb' legacy.

Addressing attendees, Sarma condemned AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's advocacy for a Muslim chief minister in Bihar, and suggested those dissatisfied explore political opportunities outside India. The Assam CM reaffirmed Modi's positive impact, attributing current freedoms to his leadership and urging Bihar's citizens to support the NDA in the upcoming elections.

Later, Sarma, who defected from Congress in 2015, criticized recent remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on military representation, branding him an enemy of the country. He accused BJP's opponents of relying on votes from Bangladeshi immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

