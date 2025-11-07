Left Menu

Election Authorities Conduct Searches Amidst Jubilee Hills Bypoll Tensions

Election authorities searched former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy's residence regarding the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Reddy alleged the searches aimed to demoralize BRS leaders. Despite claims of attempted vote-buying, no money was found. The bypoll follows the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, with various parties fielding candidates.

Election officials conducted a search at the residence of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Friday, in relation to the upcoming bypoll in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

According to police sources, the searches were aimed at curbing electoral malpractices. Reddy, speaking to the press, stated that the action was an attempt to demoralize active leaders within the BRS party.

He asserted that the opposition party, BRS, had no need to distribute money to sway voters and pointed out that the search team found no money intended for distribution, acting only on verbal complaints. The upcoming bypolls were called following the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June due to a heart attack. The BJP, BRS, and Congress, with AIMIM support, have all fielded their candidates.

