Election Authorities Conduct Searches Amidst Jubilee Hills Bypoll Tensions

Election officials conducted a search at the residence of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy on Friday, in relation to the upcoming bypoll in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

According to police sources, the searches were aimed at curbing electoral malpractices. Reddy, speaking to the press, stated that the action was an attempt to demoralize active leaders within the BRS party.

He asserted that the opposition party, BRS, had no need to distribute money to sway voters and pointed out that the search team found no money intended for distribution, acting only on verbal complaints. The upcoming bypolls were called following the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June due to a heart attack. The BJP, BRS, and Congress, with AIMIM support, have all fielded their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)