Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Meets CM Over Land Deal Controversy
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after allegations involving his son in a controversial land deal. The deal involves a 40-acre plot and has sparked a high-level inquiry after allegations of irregularities came to light. An FIR has been registered against three persons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:00 IST
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape saw a significant development as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar engaged with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following accusations involving his son in a disputed land transaction.
The controversy centers around a Rs 300 crore deal linked to a 40-acre plot, suggestive of potential malfeasance connected to a firm associated with Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's eldest son.
In response, authorities have launched a high-level investigation, suspended a sub-registrar implicated in the case, and filed a First Information Report against three individuals as part of the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
