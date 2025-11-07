Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar Meets CM Over Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after allegations involving his son in a controversial land deal. The deal involves a 40-acre plot and has sparked a high-level inquiry after allegations of irregularities came to light. An FIR has been registered against three persons.

Maharashtra's political landscape saw a significant development as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar engaged with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following accusations involving his son in a disputed land transaction.

The controversy centers around a Rs 300 crore deal linked to a 40-acre plot, suggestive of potential malfeasance connected to a firm associated with Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's eldest son.

In response, authorities have launched a high-level investigation, suspended a sub-registrar implicated in the case, and filed a First Information Report against three individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

