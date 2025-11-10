Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Protests Amidst Political Accusations

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the citizens' protest at India Gate, demanding a policy to curb air pollution, was organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He accused the AAP government of leaving behind a "poison" for the following administration to handle.

Sirsa, speaking to reporters, criticized the previous AAP government for a decade of pollution, asserting that they left a lasting ecological problem. He argued that the new government under Rekha Gupta is actively working to mitigate this damage through initiatives such as removing garbage dumps and deploying anti-smog measures.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Delhi government and police for stifling citizens' protests. Ramesh emphasized the constitutional duty under Article 51-A (g) to protect the environment. Protesting citizens argue for their right to clean air, referencing Article 21 and 19 as their grounds for lawful demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)