Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Protests Amidst Political Accusations
Delhi faces mounting air pollution woes, sparking protests at India Gate. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa blames AAP for the crisis, while Congress accuses the police of suppressing protests. Protesters emphasize their right to clean air as the city's air quality shifts between severe and very poor categories.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the citizens' protest at India Gate, demanding a policy to curb air pollution, was organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He accused the AAP government of leaving behind a "poison" for the following administration to handle.
Sirsa, speaking to reporters, criticized the previous AAP government for a decade of pollution, asserting that they left a lasting ecological problem. He argued that the new government under Rekha Gupta is actively working to mitigate this damage through initiatives such as removing garbage dumps and deploying anti-smog measures.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Delhi government and police for stifling citizens' protests. Ramesh emphasized the constitutional duty under Article 51-A (g) to protect the environment. Protesting citizens argue for their right to clean air, referencing Article 21 and 19 as their grounds for lawful demonstration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
