CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's directive for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The CPI(M) argues that the exercise is arbitrary, illegal, and violates constitutional norms, potentially disenfranchising millions.
- Country:
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has taken its fight to the Supreme Court, contesting the Election Commission's directive for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The CPI(M) has described the move as "arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional."
The Supreme Court bench, including Chief Justice B R Gavai, was asked to schedule the hearing in conjunction with a similar plea from the DMK. The core issue with the directive, issued on October 27, 2025, is the tight schedule given to complete the revision, which the petitioners claim is "humanly impossible."
The CPI(M) warns this could result in mass disenfranchisement, particularly among marginalized groups, and accuses the Election Commission of exceeding its constitutional authority. The party has requested the Court to annul the Commission's orders, citing breaches in cooperative federalism and due process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Cancel Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case
Supreme Court Refuses Amritpal Singh's NSA Plea
Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Religious Rights in Prisons
Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Women's Reservation Act Implementation
Supreme Court's Critical Remarks on Stone Pelting in Kashmir: The Shabir Shah Case