From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent
Ahmed al-Sharaa, once affiliated with al Qaeda, has risen to Syrian presidency and is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. His transformative journey from militant to leader promises a new era for Syria, but challenges such as sectarian violence and international sanctions remain significant hurdles.
Ahmed al-Sharaa, the once-al Qaeda militant, has orchestrated a remarkable political ascent, culminating in his pending visit to the White House as Syrian president. Al-Sharaa's meeting with President Donald Trump marks a significant chapter in his journey, transitioning from a role in the insurgency against Bashar al-Assad to leading Syria.
Having shed his militant past, Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani, moved towards a vision of an inclusive Syrian government. His pivotal role in ending years of alienation from Western allies is underscored by the U.S. removing him from its terrorist list. Despite his rise, Al-Sharaa faces hurdles in fulfilling his promises of national unity and economic revival.
Persisting sectarian violence and sanctions continue to challenge Al-Sharaa's governance. His temporary constitution centralizes power, raising concerns about Kurdish autonomy and sectarian inclusivity. While promising elections and accountability, the new Syrian leader navigates complex regional dynamics amid scrutiny of his Islamist roots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
