Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and injured many more. The tragic incident, described as a high-intensity explosion, shook the nation on Monday.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, also a leader of the opposition, expressed shock and offered his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families in the aftermath of the devastating blast.

Officials reported that the bomb blast, which tore through a parked car near the metro station, left 24 others injured, highlighting the serious nature of the incident.