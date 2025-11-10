Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation
A devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station resulted in the death of eight individuals and injured 24 others. Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the victims' families and wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:14 IST
An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and injured many more. The tragic incident, described as a high-intensity explosion, shook the nation on Monday.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, also a leader of the opposition, expressed shock and offered his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families in the aftermath of the devastating blast.
Officials reported that the bomb blast, which tore through a parked car near the metro station, left 24 others injured, highlighting the serious nature of the incident.
