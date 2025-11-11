Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the recent Delhi blast, emphasizing the necessity for national unity to combat terrorism. He revealed that the state police are monitoring social media users who support terrorism, with the possibility of arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:20 IST
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly condemned the recent bomb blast in Delhi, urging citizens to unite against terrorism.
Sarma disclosed that state police are vigilantly observing social media activity for posts that might support terrorist activities, with potential arrests looming for those implicated.
The CM emphasized that public unity is crucial to prevent terrorism from resurfacing, reinforcing the state's firm stance against such activities.
