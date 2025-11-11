Assam CM Sarma Urges National Unity Against Terrorism

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has strongly condemned the recent bomb blast in Delhi, urging citizens to unite against terrorism.

Sarma disclosed that state police are vigilantly observing social media activity for posts that might support terrorist activities, with potential arrests looming for those implicated.

The CM emphasized that public unity is crucial to prevent terrorism from resurfacing, reinforcing the state's firm stance against such activities.

